Baseball historian to discuss book at Chaucer’s

Baseball historian Erik Sherman discusses the impact of pitcher

SANTA BARBARA — Baseball historian Erik Sherman will talk about his book, “Daybreak at Chavez Ravine: Fernandomania and the Remaking of the Los Angeles Dodgers,”at 4 p.m. May 7 at Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., Santa Barbara.

Fernando Valenzuela was 20 years old when Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda chose him as the Los Angeles team’s opening-day starting pitcher in 1981. Born in the remote Mexican town of Etchohuaquila, the left-hander had moved to the U.S. less than two years before. He quickly became an icon, and during his rookie season, he won Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards. He also helped the Dodgers to defeat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

But Mr. Valenzuela’s story goes beyond baseball.

After the Dodgers’ move to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in the late 1950s, relations were strained between the organization and the Latin world. Mexican-Americans had been evicted from their homes in Chavez Ravine, Los Angeles — some forcibly — for well below market value so the city of Los Angeles could sell the land to team owner Walter O’Malley for a new stadium. For a generation of working-class Mexican Americans, the Dodgers became a source of great anguish over the next two decades.

However, that bitterness toward the Dodgers vanished during the 1981 season when Mr. Valenzuela attracted the fan base the Dodgers had tried in vain to reach for years. According to Mr. Sherman, Mr. Valenzuela did more to change that tense political environment than anyone in the history of baseball.

— Dave Mason