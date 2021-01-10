BASS, Colonel Lewis Neal

Colonel Lewis Neal Bass, born 2/12/1924, at Fort Defiance Indian Hospital, Arizona. Parents: Fred Buckley Bass & Ethyl King.

He graduated from Redondo Beach High School, then on to receive his Navy wings at Corpus Christi, TX (Later Ŵ U.S. Marine Corps) 1942 Ŵ Combat duty, pilot of SBD plane, Philippines. He attended U.S.C. receiving his degree while employed in a construction company. He continued flying as a ‘week-end warrior’ in the Marines, then recalled to active duty in Korea.

In 1951 Lewis married Gloria Bittleston in Laguna Beach. He left for Korea, leaving his pregnant wife behind in Manhattan Beach, CA. During his tour of duty, Lewis was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, 6 air medals, Legion of Merit, and campaign ribbons. Upon returning to his wife and infant son, he was assigned to Cherry Point, NC Air Station. By 1955, there were 3 little ones, whom they raised in Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA.

Lewis transitioned to the Marine Reserves as the C.O. of a peace-time jet squadron for 32 years. He worked as a co-CEO of an Insurance Company in L.A. His next flying opportunity was towards the end of the Vietnam war, flying covertly for Continental Air Services out of Vientiane, Laos. When the war ended, he became the owner/manager of the Palm Desert Sambo’s restaurant, then transferred to the corporate office in Santa Barbara. His next opportunity was working with Tide Water Marine until retirement.

Lewis had many hobbies: fishing, body surfing, hunting, and was beloved by friends and fellow Marines. He leaves behind wife, Gloria-son, Eric (dec.)-son, John (Joy)-daughter, Lisa (Kevin)-granddaughter, Tonja (Jake)-grandson, Steven (dec.)-and great-granddaughter, Lillian Starr.

Lewis has taken his last flight into the heavenlies, “Flaps up!”