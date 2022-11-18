Bass defeats Caruso in mayoral race

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rick Caruso, left, and Rep. Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES — Rick Caruso, the developer who owns Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, has lost the Los Angeles mayoral race to U.S. Rep. Karen Bass.

Rep. Bass, D-Los Angeles, won the race with 436,807 votes or 53.69% of the ballots. Mr. Caruso, who spent more than $100 million on his campaign, garnered 376,769 votes or 46.31%, according to the results Thursday from the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.

Rep. Bass, a former California Assembly speaker, will be Los Angeles’ first female mayor. She has vowed to address issues such as homelessness.

— Dave Mason