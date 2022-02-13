BASS, Gloria May

Gloria May Bass (née Bittleston), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend departed this life and entered into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 6, 2022. Gloria was born in Los Angeles, California on May 18, 1926 to Vera Minert Bittleston and Clifford Bittleston. She attended Elementary and Junior High School in South-Central Los Angeles and graduated from Manual Arts High School (the “Vanguards” senior class) in 1944. She then enrolled at Occidental College in Eagle Rock, where she joined a sorority, worked part-time at May Co., and was a fashion model. She graduated

with a B.A. in Spanish in 1948. Gloria then enrolled at UCLA, where she earned her teaching credential and taught 3rd Grade in Manhattan Beach for 2 years.

In 1951 she married Lewis Neal Bass, and their union swiftly produced 3 offspring: Eric (1952), Jeff ( later known as “John”) (1953), and Lisa (1955). Gloria became a suburban housewife, helping her husband (of 69 years) and raising their children in Redondo Beach. Lew and Gloria moved to Santa Barbara in 1976, and Gloria loved the area and was for 46 years a proud “Santa Barbarian.” She will be remembered by both friends and family for her warm, personal style, quick wit, remarkable memory, and generosity. A pivotal moment in her life was a spiritual, “born again” experience while attending a funeral for a friend in San Pedro, California in 1971. This experience brought many years of joy and fellowship to her life. Gloria enjoyed ballet, swimming, bodysurfing (at Carpinteria Beach), and exercising with “the girls” at Jazzercise, and will be remembered for her “old school” classy style and infinite collection of color-coordinated scarves.

She will be laid to rest at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, California. Gloria is survived by her children, John (Joy); Lisa (Kevin); granddaughter Tonja (Jake); and great-granddaughter Lilly. Her husband, Lewis, eldest son, Eric, and grandson, Steven, precede her in death.