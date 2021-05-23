Bathtubs are great for making cheese

If the cornerstone of a historical building is removed, the building will collapse because the entire weight of the building rests on it.

The cornerstone of America? The ideas enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, including the idea that all men are created equal and have been endowed with certain unalienable rights by their Creator.

Chief among these rights is equal protection and liberty, including the liberty to keep what you create, develop, build and own, from any form of confiscation without compensation.

These principles allow people to keep their ideas, inventions, wealth and property by way of patent laws and property laws enshrined in the Constitution. They are one reason that America became successful, innovative and more prosperous than any society heretofore, including the birthing of the entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with the spirit of America.

The left in America rejects these ideas and ideals.

They accuse America of being and living a lie, including bogus accusations that America is systemically racist to this day. Hence, they seek to replace the concept of equality with equity.

Their declaration is one of dependence on government, rather than God-given independence, insisting that, “not all men are born or treated equal; therefore it is the moral and ethical obligation of government to force equity among men.”

The epiphany of our founding fathers posited that there was no such thing as the divine rights of kings. Instead, all men were equally endowed with divine rights for the purpose of self-governance.

Heretofore, America sought to perfect equal opportunity.

Equity, on the other hand, is the pursuit of equal outcomes by way of government control and largesse, which comes at the expense of liberty, fairness, and common sense. Examples abound.

Currently, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to refund “excess” tax revenue despite the fact that California has more than $1 trillion in debt and deficits. Nonetheless, he is not going to issue the refunds equally among all taxpayers as required by law.

Instead, the so-called wealthy people, who pay the highest taxes, aren’t going to get anything back, and conversely, some people who didn’t pay any taxes in the first place will receive a refund. That is equity for you.

Another example is the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ approval of a micro-kitchen ordinance allowing home kitchens to operate as a sit-down restaurant or for takeout, serving 60 meals a week, in a residential-zoned neighborhood but without all the regs, fees, taxes, standards and hassles that accrue to regular business enterprises.

The word the proponents of this ordinance used to justify these double standards was, you guessed it, “equity.”

Equity explains why these home kitchens will not be required to have the same safety and sanitary training and other practical standards, including parking requirements for customers, in place as required of commercial kitchens and restaurants.

That is, the micro-kitchens will mostly get a free pass from the fire department, public health, sanitation, sewer and water authorities, to name just a few regulatory agencies that otherwise make life hell for mainstream businesses.

Moreover, due to zoning prohibitions otherwise enforced, wineries that have commercial-grade kitchens still can’t sell or serve food, ranchers can’t host weddings, and homeowners can’t rent directly to vacationers, ostensibly due to impacts to neighbors.

Yet, the de facto restaurant hosting parties for profit in a regular neighborhood gets a pass?

That is equity.

Why are the cities of Santa Maria and Solvang so upset? Perhaps it had something to do with the guy who was caught making cheese for sale in his bathtub. Or the fact that the county has been ignoring the illegal activities and neighborhood consequences of these scofflaws for years on end.

Now the cities will be forced to deal with even worse legal, but unfettered, consequences.

