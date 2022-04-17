BATTEY, Betty Jean

1926-2022

Betty Jean Battey was born in San Francisco in 1926 and passed away in Santa Barbara on April 4. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education at UCLA and was an elementary school teacher in the Los Angeles area. Betty was married to George Battey for 53 years and served in many local organizations in Burbank. One of her favorite service organizations was PEO, and she was an active member of Chapter AC, Santa Barbara. Betty and George Battey moved to Valle Verde in 2002 and remained active in their community. She is survived by her five children, George III, John, Barbara, James, and Joseph, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.