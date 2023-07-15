Battle between landlords and overlords

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Columnist Andy Caldwell writes that three members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which meets in Santa Barbara at the County Administration Building, are making things tough for landlords in unincorporated areas.

For decades, the production of housing in California has been constrained and manipulated by government rules, regulations and fees, along with no-growth activists and NIMBYs (Not In My Back Yard).

As a result, there is not enough housing to meet the needs of our communities, and what does get built is scarcely affordable for most people. Unfortunately, the latest efforts by the California legislature to address the shortfalls will make things worse.

To enable builders to bypass the impediments to building housing, the state government has produced a solution known as “the builders remedy,” which allows builders to build whatever they want in certain circumstances without any of the encumbrances that would normally be applied to protect neighborhood viability including paying for the infrastructure improvements to serve the project among other impacts. Moreover, the state has mandated that our county permit the construction of some 24,000 units despite our systemic water shortages.

Simultaneously, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is spending tens of millions of dollars creating tiny hut villages around the county, along with the purchase and conversion of various buildings, to serve the homeless population, with little to no notice to neighbors.

Meanwhile, Supervisors Das Williams and Laura Capps have gone ballistic in an attempt to stall the phenomenon known as “renovictions.”

As implied, a couple of “corporate” landlords have issued eviction notices to entire apartment buildings for the stated purpose of renovating the buildings. Existing law required the landlords to pay a significant amount of money to any tenant evicted apart from just cause. However, these supervisors along with Supervisor Joan Hartmann think the county must do much more to stop the process.

Hence, they have commenced a regulatory jihad to make it extremely difficult for any landlord in the unincorporated area of the county to pull off a “renoviction” by requiring proof that the renovations serve a public health and safety need versus “cosmetic” repairs and renovations. Moreover, they want to require the landlords to offer the displaced tenants the right to come back and occupy the units once the renovations are completed.

Unfortunately, in their zeal to punish landlords who own enough apartments to pull off a mass renoviction, these supervisors have callously and carelessly caught some landlords who own single family residents in their net.

Instead of focusing their efforts on the problem at hand, large apartment buildings evicting all their tenants in one fell swoop, the supervisors are indiscriminately applying these new restrictions to some landlords who own rentals in the form of single-family homes, including those that rent rooms in their homes! Moreover, they did all of this with zero input from property owners!

Lanny Ebenstein, a local economist, wrote the following about this ill-fated ordinance: “In part because the proposed ordinance has not been developed by a broad cross-section of the community, and with participation of all stakeholders, the legislation in its current form would be all but certain to remove rentals, especially those affordable for low-income tenants, from the county housing market. The most crucial variable affecting the price of rental housing in Santa Barbara County, as elsewhere, is supply and demand. Policies that would be most effective in stabilizing rents are those that would lead to more rental housing units rather than the proposed ordinance, which will have a deleterious effect.”

To his point, decades ago, one of the most prolific apartment builders in the county, the late Michael Towbes, publicly informed county supervisors that their policies and requirements were discouraging him from building more units. They didn’t care then, and they don’t care now!

In this battle between landlords and our county overlords, it is painfully obvious that our county supervisors don’t consider landlords or builders to be constituents that deserve equal representation with renters.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.