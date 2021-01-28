Battle of the Chefs event canceled

The Dunes Center in Guadalupe is canceling its Battle of the Chefs competition and silent auction that was due to take place, virtually, on Jan. 30.

“We know that this will come as a disappointment to our supporters, donors, sponsors and volunteers who were excited to attend our first virtual fundraising event,” the organization said in a statement. “Our Dunes Center hearts couldn’t be more full due to the outpouring of support from our incredible members and event sponsors. The decision to cancel was a tough one, but a necessary one due to current COVID restrictions in Santa Barbara County.

“We are also comforted knowing our Dunes Center community is not being put in harm’s way with the novel coronavirus, for that would be a burden we could not bear.”

For questions and more information, contact admin@dunescenter.org.

— Gerry Fall