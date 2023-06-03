BAUER, James Anthony

March 14, 1947 – May 22, 2023

Born in Florida, when his father was transferred there by the army, Jim was the second son of Joseph Peter Bauer Sr & Edna Victoria Jacobsen’s 7 children. The family later moved to Alaska. After graduation from Juneau High, Jim joined the US Navy (68-72). He served as a jet engine mechanic for the Blue Angels, before being deployed to Vietnam. While serving on the USS Kittyhawk in the Gulf of Tonkin, he assisted in search and rescue for downed pilots. He later joined his parents in Santa Barbara CA, after serving several years as Brother Makarios at St Andrew’s Abbey in Valyermo CA. While in SB, Jim was an active member of Holy Cross Parish, serving in music ministry, in the local Knights of Columbus, and worked at Catholic Charities. Recently, he moved to Garden Court senior housing. On May 22nd, Jim died peacefully at Serenity House.

Jim loved creating music and keeping cats. He is survived by his older brother Joseph P. Bauer Jr, a younger brother,

and two sisters.

Interment was June 1st, at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral mass will be on June 8th, at 10 a.m. at St. Raphael’s Church.