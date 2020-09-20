BAUMAN, Jean

Died September 7, 2020 at home of conditions of Old Age. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1930 to Stuart and Mildred Leck, the oldest of four children. She attended elementary and high school in Minneapolis, and Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. She was married to Leeds Bauman in Minneapolis and they had two children. They moved to Santa Barbara early in the 1960s and were later divorced.

Jean worked for the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services as a social worker for 28 years, specializing in adoptions. In early years she enjoyed church activities at The Unitarian Society and volunteer work for political candidates and peace organizations. She served as a docent with the Museum of Natural History briefly, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and with Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

Jean had a very happy life. She was blessed with dear children, with good health and good fortune, and she was very grateful. Since January 2000 Jean worshipped at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara. She liked to walk in city streets admiring Santa Barbara’s beautiful trees, and she loved singing with friends.

She is survived by her children, Anne Bauman of Santa Barbara, and John Bauman of Vancouver, Washington, and by grandchildren Christina, Rachel, Sarah, and Isaac; her brother Stuart Leck of Minneapolis, and sisters Susan Strunk of Truxton, New York, and Nancy Barrett of Ceresco, Nebraska.

At Jean’s request, no services are planned.