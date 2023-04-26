Experts help guests hone skills at Alisal Ranch event in Solvang

COURTESY PHOTOS

Grilling will be explored in detail during the “BBQ Bootcamp: Spring Classic,” set for May in Solvang.

Emceed by Chef Valerie Gordon, the “BBQ Bootcamp: Spring Classic” at Alisal Ranch from May 7 through 10 will feature a star-studded roster of culinary talent for the tri-annual event of seminars, workshops and demos celebrating barbecue flavors and techniques.

Alisal Ranch’s Executive Chef Craig Riker will kick off the festivities with a cooking demo teaching guests how to properly cut and prepare steak for the grill, followed by a hands-on opportunity for guests to grill alongside the chefs and an al fresco barbecue dinner featuring local wineries and distilleries.

Ms. Gordon is the celebrated Los Angeles chocolatier and James Beard finalist cookbook author for 2013’s “Sweet.” She founded Valerie Confections in 2004 and eventually guided the confectionery to become one of the nation’s most highly acclaimed boutique chocolatiers. In addition to emceeing the boot camp, Ms. Gordon will also conduct her own cooking demonstration, sharing recipes and tips to grilling breakfast.

Paula Disbrowe, an award-winning chef and cookbook author, will lead a cooking demonstration, “Thank You for Smoking,” sharing with guests tips for smoke-infused grilling recipes, followed by lunch.

Various aspects of meat preparation will be covered during the boot camp.

Burt Bakman of Slab BBQ, Trudy’s Underground Barbecue — the chef behind “LA’s best-kept barbecue secret” and beloved brisket — returns to the ranch for a cooking demonstration.

Jordan Kepler, owner of Sasquatch Survival Gear and one of the Season 8 champions of the History’s Channel’s “Forged in Fire,” will lead a one-of-a-kind knife-making workshop, guiding guests through the entirety of the process from forging, heat treating and tempering to shaping and handle making for guests to make their own creation to take home.

Rachel Greenspan and Brendan Smith — owners of Bettina Pizzeria,

the Italy-meets-California local Montecito neighborhood restaurant that is celebrated for its farmers market-fresh ingredients and honest, sustainable cooking — will put on a woodfire pizza demo and lunch.

Live music will be on the menu at the event.

Joy Culley and Taylor Facha of Solvang Spice Merchant will guide an interactive spice blending seminar, where guests will learn about the flavor profiles of various spices and create their own signature spice blends and rubs to take home.

In addition to guest chef demos, seminars and meals, BBQ Bootcamp attendees will also be treated to daily breakfast with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, a horseback or hay wagon ride to Alisal’s beloved Old Adobe, a cocktail-making class with the ranch’s mixology team and s’mores and cocktails underneath the stars.

Starting at $1,320++/night for double occupancy, the adults-only, multi-day package experience includes:

— Western-themed accommodations for two or three nights.

Fine wines will accompany the barbecued delights.

— All meals and specialty dinners, including a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

— Demonstrations on grilling methods, equipment, BBQ, spice blending and more.

— Special event keepsakes.

— Hay wagon ride to the historic adobe for breakfast.

The final iteration of the experience this year will be “BBQ Bootcamp: World BBQ,” set for Oct.15-17 with the guest chef lineup to be announced.

