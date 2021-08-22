BCRC volunteer becomes board member

COURTESY PHOTO

Maurice Moreno, a new member of the board of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, is the 2018 jiu-jitsu world champion.

Maurice Moreno has joined the board of the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

Mr. Moreno joined the BCRC as a volunteer in 2007.

He has donated his time and his fine jewelry to help raise funds for BCRC programs and services, which are offered free to women and men facing breast cancer.

In 2015, Mr. Moreno served as chairman for the BCRC Copacabana Gala fall fundraiser event.

In 2012 and 2018, he was chosen as Volunteer of the Year for his dedication and spirit of volunteerism.

“I am excited to be more involved as a BCRC board member,” Mr. Moreno said in a news release. “I have had the pleasure of being a volunteer for many years and helping with whatever needed to be done, but now I look forward to being more of an ambassador and really getting the word out about all that the BCRC offers our community.

“I also hope to get others more engaged. Finally, I want to help spread the message about the importance of self-exams — for women and men,” he said. “Awareness and early breast cancer detection are so important.”

After moving to Santa Barbara in 2006 with his family, Mr. Moreno built a successful fine jewelry business, continuing a family tradition of working in fine jewelry and gemstones.

After starting his first business at age 19, he earned his master’s in marketing. He went on to build and sell a successful business in Brazil.

Then Mr. Moreno started all over again in Santa Barbara.

Mr. Moreno, who is the 2018 jiu-jitsu world champion, is currently enjoying teaching one of his many passions at UCSB.

“I never wanted to wear a suit,” he said. “I have always enjoyed working for myself and at this point in life, I find that I want more time for the things that are important, like my family and helping others.

“I really feel so lucky, it makes me feel good to be a part of the work that the BCRC does for so many.”

The BCRC is a local nonprofit founded in 1997. It is located at 55 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, and is funded solely through its fundraising events and donor base.

For more information, go to bcrcsb.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com