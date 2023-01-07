Beach cleanup planned for Arroyo Burro Beach

COURTESY PHOTO

Volunteers are being sought for a beach cleanup, set for Sunday at Arroyo Burro Beach.

SANTA BARBARA — A beach cleanup from 10 a.m.to noon Sunday is being hosted by Explore Ecology at Arroyo Burro Beach, 2981 Cliff Drive.

Participants are asked to stop at the table in front of the Watershed Resource Center to sign in and pick up supplies. You can bring your own materials if you prefer.

You can also visit the Watershed Resource Center during cleanup hours to see interactive displays about local watersheds from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact jill@exploreecology.org.

— Marilyn McMahon