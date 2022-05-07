Beach cleanup planned on Mother’s Day

SANTA BARBARA — A Mother’s Day beach clean-up will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at Arroyo Burro Beach, commonly known as Hendry’s Beach.

Participants should meet in front of the Watershed Resource Center to sign-in and get supplies.

The center will be open after the beach cleanups from noon to 2 p.m. It’s open during those hours on the second Sunday of every month and features displays about local watersheds from noon to 2 p.m.

To sign up for Sunday’s beach cleanup, go to eventbrite.com/e/beach-cleanup-tickets-145795986721?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=f7f8adcf8a&mc_eid=5529d6620f.

— Katherine Zehnder