Beach closure issued for Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park

Editor’s note: Caleb Beeghly, a Westmont College student, joined the News-Press this week as an intern reporter.

By CALEB BEEGHLY

NEWS-PRESS CORRESPONDENT

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department closed the beach Tuesday at Guadalupe Dunes Park due to a spill of secondary treated wastewater into the Santa Maria River during Monday’s storm.

The release of wastewater occurred at the Guadalupe Wastewater Treatment Plant. Its release is ongoing, and the volume that has spilled is currently unknown. Although the wastewater has undergone some treatment, it has not been disinfected. As a result, Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Park has been closed to recreational water contact, extending three miles from the river’s outlet.

The affected area will have signs warning the public to avoid contact with the water.

Contact with contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses. Due to the recent heavy rainfall, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services wants to remind residents about the potential health risks associated with stormwater runoff at local beaches. Stormwater is untreated rainwater that flows through drain systems into waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

To ensure one’s health and safety, the county recommends that people avoid swimming, playing or surfing in bodies of water for at least three days following a rain event. The county also reminds beachgoers to avoid areas near the outfall from drain pipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as stormwater runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

