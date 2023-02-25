Beach closure lifted For East Beach

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has lifted the water contact closure for East Beach within one-quarter mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall.

Recent ocean water quality testing conducted by the department’s Environmental Health Services Division has confirmed the ocean water is now safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

The water contact closure at West Beach from the Santa Barbara Harbor to a one-quarter mile east of Stearns Wharf remains in effect until sample results indicate the water is safe for recreational use.

For more information, see www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

— Katherine Zehnder