Beach closure lifted for West Beach

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has officially reopened West Beach — from the Santa Barbara Harbor to a quarter-mile east of Stearns Wharf.

West Beach was closed to recreational use due to sewage impacts from the recent heavy flooding, but recent ocean water quality testing, conducted by the department’s Environmental Health Services Division, has confirmed that the ocean water quality is now safe for recreational use.

For more information, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.

— Caleb Beeghly