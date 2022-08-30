Home Local Beach House project
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
An excavator demolishes the Beach House at Haskell’s Beach in Goleta on Thursday as part of the Ritz Carlton, Bacara Beach House Replacement and Demolition Project. The structure will be replaced with two new restroom buildings including exterior showers, drinking fountains and a staging area for food trucks in addition to other improvements.
