BEACH, Luann

Luann Beach passed peacefully on July 2 at the age of 79, leaving behind her sister Olwen Busch.

Luann graduated from Bishop High School in La Jolla in 1962. She later went on to get a degree in English Literature from Wellesley College and a PhD at Stanford.

Her love for horses has been a lifelong passion. She rode and competed successfully in many varied English and Western disciplines. She was trained by the legendary George Morris in jumping, Jimmy Williams in reining, Toni Sandoval in cutting and Sandy Collier in cow horse.

Luann led a full and wonderful life, and will be missed by her many friends. In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to one of her favorite charities The Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program at www.syvtherapeuticriding.org bottom left, click on the donate tab.