Bear Cave Productions’ comedy fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA — Bear Cave Productions, LLC is hosting a comedy show fundraiser at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Backstage Comedy Club, 519 State St.

This event will raise funds to send 20 Santa Barbara County kids to Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp on a full scholarship.

All proceeds will benefit the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation’s efforts to to support families struggling to send their children to summer camp.

The show’s lineup boasts names such as Julian Fernandez, Eli Lutsky, Maria DeLaGhetto, and Chase O’Donnell, hosted by Sam Bear.

The fundraiser will also have food from Birria Boyz available and a raffle with donations from Ivan Bar, Powell Peralta, Dylan Star and more.

Tickets are available at bearcavecomedy.simpletix.com for $20 for general admission or $35 for VIP admission, which includes two raffle tickets and a meet-and-greet with the comedians.

Sponsorship options are available at www.lobsterjosbeachcamp.com/donate.

— Caleb Beeghly