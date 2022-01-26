BEATTIE, Mary Teresa

1923 – 2022

Lifelong Lompoc resident, Mary Teresa Beattie, age 98, departed this world at her home in Lompoc on January 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in 1923, in Lompoc, CA to parents Antonio (Tony) Guerra and Stella (Noni) Pastre Guerra, who emigrated from Northern Italy in 1911 and 1922.

The eldest child, Mary shared her childhood with brothers Mike and Louie, and sister, Della. As a young girl, Mary spent early mornings milking cows at the Turri Dairy before heading off to school. Her reward for all that work came after school when she was allowed to ride and care for her beloved pet horse, Sam. She attended rural schools, “Maple” and “Artesia”, and Lompoc High School on South N Street.

In 1940, Mary met the love of her life, John Beattie, alocal farmer. They were married on January 24, 1941. She was the perfect match for John. They worked long hours in the fields together, she even drove tractor alongside her husband, and often accompanied him in trucking fresh vegetables to market locations far north of Lompoc. In 1950, John and Mary built their own home on De Wolff Avenue, where they raised their two children, Patricia Lee, born 1951 and William A (Billy), 1953.

Mary was the consummate homemaker. Never idle, she loved doing handwork: sewing, knitting, crochet, cross stitch, embroidery, macrame, and other crafts. She gifted her family and friends with beautiful hand-knit afghans, sweaters

and scarves.

She loved working in her garden among the hummingbirds. She excelled in growing begonias, roses, and other flowers which she enjoyed displaying at the Santa Barbara County Fair, winning Sweepstake awards during the Fifties and Sixties. She also provided cut flowers from her garden for Memorial Day bouquets for family and friends. She was a lifetime member of the Lompoc Valley Historical Society, the Lompoc High School Alumni Association, and the Lompoc Grange.

Mary loved her pets, including Rosie the Cow, several much-loved dogs, cats and birds, and she had a passion for

ocean fishing.

Mary made her home on De Wolff Avenue available for many events including an election polling place for several years. In the Seventies and Eighties, the travelling Italian food truck from San Francisco parked in her front yard once a month to sell its specialty foods to the locals. It became a favorite gathering place for the people to chat and catch up with the news

of the day.

Mary and her husband also enjoyed traveling. They visited several countries in Europe as well as Hawaii. In 1974, they brought Mary’s mother, Stella, to visit her four sisters in Northern Italy, whom she hadn’t seen in fifty-two years. They also visited Buenos Aires, Argentina to visit another brother and sister, not seen since 1922.

Mary Beattie’s world was indelibly changed in 1983 with her husband John’s sudden death. Being the practical woman that she was, she suffered her loss in private and carried on with her life. In 1985, she began work in retail, first in Solvang, and later in Lompoc, where she enjoyed assisting customers with their knitting, sewing, crochet, and other craft projects. In Mary’s late eighties, she hand-knit 106 scarves using camouflage yarn for the U.S. military troops in Afghanistan.

Mary had a long, wonderful life filled with love, beauty, creativity, challenges and joy. She is remembered lovingly for her indomitable spirit and strength, her unconditional love for her family, and the values she instilled in us. She will be

deeply missed.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband John in 1983, and her son Bill in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Pattie Beattie O’Doherty, son-in-law Martin O’Doherty, granddaughter Annelise O’Doherty, sister Della Rider, brother Louie Guerra, sister-in-law Angie Guerra, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to those who cared for Mary during the last years of her life: Dr. Rollin Bailey and medical assistant, Maria; her wonderful caregivers Lorena Rios and Kenna Hunter; and the VNA

Hospice team.

Visitation for Mary Beattie will be held at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc from 5 to 6pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The Liturgy Service will take place at 10am on Friday, January 28, 2022, at La Purisima Catholic Church in Lompoc, followed by graveside service at Oakhill Cemetery in Ballard at 12 noon. In accordance with Covid protocols, social distancing and masks will be required at the church and graveside services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.