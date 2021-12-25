Beautify Goleta campaign returns

COURTESY PHOTO

From left are Mary Graham, Melissa Nelson and Dan Rowell. They’re with the Environmental Services Division of the city of Goleta, which recently announced the return of Beautify Goleta.

Goleta is ready to look better than ever.

That’s the goal of Beautify Goleta, a campaign by the city of Goleta. Beautify Goleta originally started as a way to help residents clean their homes and yards with free bulky items collections. Starting this spring, Beautify Goleta will also host Saturday morning cleanup events in neighborhoods throughout the city, generally every other month.

“We are so excited to have this community cleanup volunteer program launch in the new year!” Environmental Services Coordinator Melissa Nelson said in a news release. “With Beautify Goleta, you can tailor the cleanup event to what works for you.

“Cleanups can take place in your own neighborhood or a nearby park or open space. They can consist of large events hosted by organizations, or a small group of friends and neighbors who want to get together and get outside.”

The city is in the process of putting together a team of volunteers, specifically neighborhood captains to organize and run local cleanups. The captains can be individuals, organizations or community groups. If you want to be a neighborhood captain or simply want to help, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/beautifygoleta.

Beautify Goleta will have its first neighborhood captains meeting in January.

— Dave Mason