Beautify Goleta cleanup planned for March 25

The next community-wide Beautify Goleta cleanup event is coming up on March 25.

This one will focus on Hollister Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods in Old Town Goleta.

Because it’s the Spotlight Neighborhood, residents in the area will have access to a free bulky item drop-off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community West Bank parking lot, 5827 Hollister Ave. The parking lot is also the meeting place for a Community Cleanup from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

According to the city of Goleta, the cleanup is open to anyone who wants to help pick up litter. To sign up, go to cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works/environmental-services/beautify-goleta.

On March 25, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County will be the spotlight location in Old Town Goleta. Other Beautify Goleta captains will host additional cleanups throughout Goleta. Those locations include:

— Evergreen Acres Park, 7524 Padova Drive, with Capt. Susan Klein-Rothschild.

— Johnny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, 170 S. Kellogg Ave., with Capt. Jerry Lucera from Waypoint Church.

If you would prefer to clean up at a different location in Goleta, use the city’s self-guided cleanup program: cityofgoleta.org/home/showpublisheddocument/26396/637937350199270000.

Just don’t go on private property, the city of Goleta said.

Other Beautify Goleta events include:

— April 22: Beautify Goleta: Earth Day at Los Carneros East & West Neighborhood Spotlight (Stow Grove Park, 580 North La Patera Lane).

— July 22: Beautify Goleta: Put A Smile On Your Place.

— Sept. 23: Beautify Goleta: Coastal Cleanup Day.

