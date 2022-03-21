Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup to take place Saturday



At left, city of Goleta staff hold the T-shirts promoting Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup. The first one will take place Saturday.

The city of Goleta’s Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Beautify Goleta began as a bulky item collection event and has grown into a citywide effort to keep Goleta looking beautiful all year long.

The cleanups take place every other month in neighborhoods throughout the city with the help of neighborhood captains and volunteers. The events are tailored for each neighborhood to fit their needs

Each cleanup has a “Neighborhood Spotlight,” which provides a free bulky items collection for that neighborhood. For this first event of 2022, the Neighborhood Spotlight is Old Town Goleta.

Volunteers will meet in the Community West Bank parking lot. Free bulky items collection will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gato Avenue and Mallard Avenue. The collection is for Old Town residents only. No hazardous waste or electronics is allowed, and residents must unload their own vehicles.

Those who wish to participate can go to an existing meetup location organized by a neighborhood captain or conduct a self-guided cleanup in another area. Participants should view the neighborhood map and choose an area to help clean.

They’re also advised to have a screenshot of their confirmation, review the Safety Guide and bring basic supplies such as sun protection, gloves, closed-toe shoes, hand sanitizer, face mask, reusable water bottle and trash bag or reusable bucket.

Participants are asked to show up at the meetup location and show their confirmation to the neighborhood captain or organize their own self-guided cleanup.

Electronic registration is preferred, but people can also register in person on the day of the event.

Volunteers will be given a Beautify Goleta T-shirt, entered into a prize drawing, have the chance to meet their neighbors and city staff and will be invited to future volunteer appreciation events.

For more information, visit www.cityofgoleta.org/beautifygoleta.

The next Beautify Goleta events will be May 21 and July 30.

