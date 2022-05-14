Beautify Goleta event scheduled May 21

GOLETA — The city of Goleta’s next Beautify Goleta event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. May 21 at the following locations:

– Dos Pueblos/El Encanto: Meet at Dos Pueblos High School Upper parking lot, Cathedral Oaks Road and Alameda Avenue.

– South Old Town: Meet at South Kellogg Avenue and Kellogg Way.

– Marketplace: Meet at Phelps Road parking lot, Cannon Green Drive and Phelps Road.

The Neighborhood Spotlight is on Dos Pueblos/El Encanto, which means extra cleanup volunteers from the Goleta Evening Rotary Club will be helping pick up trash, plus residents in these neighborhoods will have access to a free bulky item dropoff service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School’s upper parking lot will be the meetup location for cleanup volunteers,who are asked to bring buckets and gloves and wear a good pair of walking shoes. Volunteers will get a free Beautify Goleta T-shirt (while supplies last) and basic cleaning supplies will be available for those who don’t have their own.

Supporters of the event include Dos Pueblos High School, MarBorg, Big Green Cleaning, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, Goleta Presbyterian Church and the Winslowe Community.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up in advance at www.cityofgoleta.org/beautifygoleta.

— Marilyn McMahon