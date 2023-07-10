Beautify Goleta event set for July 22

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Community members help clean up Goleta during a Beautify Goleta event.

The City of Goleta’s community cleanup program, Beautify Goleta, has its next event on Saturday, July 22.

The event will focus on Calle Real and the surrounding Winchester Canyon and Brandon neighborhoods. There will also be a free bulky item drop off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

Winchester II Open Space, located at the intersection of Calle Real and Jenna Drive, will be the meeting place for a Community Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is open to anyone who wants to come help pick up litter.

The Beautify Goleta theme for the July event is “Put A Smile on Your Place.” All volunteers who participate will receive a Beautify Goleta volunteer t-shirt. Additionally, all volunteers will be entered into a prize giveaway for waste reduction-themed items like bento boxes and reusable snack bags.

To sign up or find out more information, visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works/environmental-services/beautify-goleta.

– Liam Hibbert