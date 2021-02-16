Beauty of pear blooms

The delicate white flowers of the evergreen pear tree are in bloom across Santa Barbara County this month, providing fresh hope that spring is right around the corner.



RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

At left, the beautiful blossoms of the evergreen pear tree are budding this month across Santa Barbara County. At right, a woman rides her bike under a row of evergreen pear trees off to the side of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.



At left, when the wind blows, the sidewalks across Santa Barbara County get a fresh dusting of white petals. At right, the trees line the intersection of Garden and Micheltorena streets in Santa Barbara.

Garden Street in downtown Santa Barbara is overshadowed by hundreds of blooming white flowers on the trees.

The tree is native to Taiwan and is called “evergreen” because it does not have a long dormant period, unlike common pear trees. It retains its shiny leaves year-round, according to Santa Barbara Beautiful.

The trees can be seen in bloom along streets in Solvang, Goleta and Santa Barbara.

For more information on local flora, visit sbbeautiful.org.

— Madison Hirneisen