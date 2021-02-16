Beauty of pear blooms

The delicate white flowers of the evergreen pear tree are in bloom across Santa Barbara County this month, providing fresh hope that spring is right around the corner.
The tree is native to Taiwan and is called “evergreen” because it does not have a long dormant period, unlike common pear trees. It retains its shiny leaves year-round, according to Santa Barbara Beautiful.
The trees can be seen in bloom along streets in Solvang, Goleta and Santa Barbara.
For more information on local flora, visit sbbeautiful.org.
— Madison Hirneisen