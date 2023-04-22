Beauty products store owners to retire

SANTA BARBARA — The sisters who operate Skin Deep, a beauty salon and beauty products store in Santa Barbara, are retiring after 42 years.

The small business has provided beauty products, gifts and salon services to their customers beginning in 1980.

Skin Deep has carried professional haircare and skin products, pure mineral cosmetics and bath treats.

The owners have announced their planned retirement for some time before June.

“We look back with gratitude for the many years we have served our loyal customers and worked with our dedicated family of talented employees. But the time has come for my sisters and I to enjoy a little more free time during this chapter of our lives,” owner Tina Hasche said.

Over the decades, this local business has evolved into a one-stop-shop for many Santa Barbara patrons, allowing them to shop a wide range, from eclectic gifts to beauty products.

— Kira Logan