Bed, Bath, and Beyond to close in Goleta and elsewhere

Many customers have been shocked by the news that long-time retailer Bed, Bath, and Beyond, which has a location in Goleta, is shutting its doors due to bankruptcy.

The news of the closure took place Sunday morning, when the retailer sent an email to customers sharing that the company was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, which is the location of the Bed, Bath, and Beyond headquarters.

The company will shut down all of its locations, which includes 360 Bed, Bath, and Beyond locations as well as 120 Buy, Buy, Baby locations.

The Goleta store at 189 N. Fairview Ave. has been confirmed to be a part of this shut down, closing after serving the community for many years.

There is no exact date of when the Goleta location is expected to close its doors, but it will be a part of the California closures that will take place by June 30. The San Luis Obispo and Ventura stores will also close by June 30.

In the coming few weeks, Bed, Bath, and Beyond plans to have special sales and offers.

Additionally, changes in the return and exchange policies are probable, as many Bed, Bath and Beyond locations across the country have already enacted new policies.

Bed, Bath, and Beyond have said its coupons will stop being accepted once sales begin, and gift cards will not be valid in the coming weeks.

