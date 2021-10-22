Bed tax revenue up in Fiscal Year 2022

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara’s September transient occupancy taxes amounted to $2.8 million — about $964,000 above September 2020’s revenue. Three months into Fiscal Year 2022, the city has amassed $9,884,699 of its $23,400,000 goal.

Compared to September 2019, last month’s collections were 20% higher. Hotel daily rates are 39% higher than September 2019.

The city predicts an increase in demand continuing throughout the fall.

Of the 12% transient occupancy tax, often called a bed tax, 10% goes to the city’s general fund. And 2% contributes to the creeks and clean water fund.

— Annelise Hanshaw