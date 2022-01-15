Bedda Mia to open next to The Granada

Sicilian restaurant to occupy space formerly used by Trattoria Mollie

Bedda Mia is expected to open around early February next to The Granada.

Elaine and Alberto Morello, owners of Olio e Limone Ristorante, are operating a new Sicilian restaurant, Bedda Mia, which will open around early February.

This new business venture will be in the space formerly occupied by Trattoria Mollie.

Chef and owner Mollie Ahlstrand closed her final location at the end of 2021 to pursue catering and cooking instruction. The venue is located at 1218 State St., right next to The Granada.

The owner of Bedda Mia hired Mr. and Mrs. Morello to operate the new restaurant, realizing the two already have several successful Italian cuisine businesses.

“Although we’ve always had touches of Sicily throughout our menus and specials at the Olios, the cuisine at Bedda Mia is strictly Sicilian, with an emphasis on seafood and fresh produce-based dishes and Sicilian wines,” Mrs. Morello told the News-Press on Friday in an email.

Mrs. Morello explained that “Bedda Mia” is used as a term of endearment toward a wife, mother, daughter or friend. The phrase can also be used to reference Sicily itself.

“Bedda Mia the restaurant is an ode to our beloved Sicilia,” Mrs. Morello said.

The couple plan to continue owning and operating their Olio restaurants alongside this new opportunity. Their restaurants — Olio e Limone Ristorante, Olio Bottega and Olio Pizzeria — are located on Victoria Street near Bedda Mia.

