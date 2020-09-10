BEDDOW, Joan

Joan Beddow passed peacefully into her everafter on September 8 , 2020. Born June 6, 1929 in Belturbet, Ireland, Joan was the eldest daughter in a traditional Irish Catholic family and lovingly took on the role as second mother to her six younger siblings. She was a guiding light for her family and immigrated to England as a teenager, bringing over her siblings to join her while completing her studies. Joan went on to enjoy her first career in medicine, as a nurse and Midwife.

It was in England that Joan met the love of her life when she was just 23 years old at a dance, and that night set the stage for a nearly 70 year, made for the movies, love story. Keith was a Cambridge PhD man she was always proud to say, and he fell head over heels in love and that chance meeting changed the trajectory of their lives. She was so lovely that he at first could not believe she was real, and the life she created for him he described as paradise on earth. In 1969 they moved their young family to the United States and set out on the American Dream.

Joan settled into her second career in property rentals in Iowa City, Iowa where she spent the next 30 years enjoying many friends, her growing family and the many students she met along the way. Joan was a female entrepreneur, ahead of her time, and made a formidable impression for her four daughters. She was always dedicated to her family, her health, her faith and her home. Spending every waking hour in constant motion to accomplish as much as she could, she rarely sat down. In 1999, Joan and Keith retired to Santa Barbara where they bought a home so they could stroll to the beach and spend their golden years. Joan was quickly embraced in town, making friends as she visited the shops and farmers markets, volunteering with The Santa Barbara Women’s Club and attending her exercise classes at the Carrillo Recreation Center. Together Joan and Keith spent many evenings attending the Symphony, the Opera and enjoyed all that the area had to offer, together.

Always welcoming of friends and family to her home, she cherished those days when her grandchildren would fill her house. Preparing for weeks ahead to host them with lovely surprises during their visits. She enjoyed creating joy in others and was a fantastic grandmother to her seven grandchildren who would come in sandy from the beach to lovely meals, sweet treats and baths from grandma. She was dedicated to her marriage and cared for Keith up until her passing.

Joan leaves behind her husband of nearly 70 years John Keith Beddow. Her four daughters Siobain Beddow and Francesca Beddow of Portland, Oregon, Katherine (Scott) Pritchett of Hollywood, Florida and Isabell (Eric Bloch) Beddow of Hillsborough, California. She also leaves behind her sisters Tina Egan, Phyllis Middleton and brother Kevin Smyth. Her 7 grandchildren Allison, Jonathan, Cameron, Bryce, Ryan, Grace and Owen. All of whom will dearly miss her.

To share your loving thoughts of Joan with family and friends joan-beddow.forevermissed.com In lieu of flowers, we ask memorial donations in Joan’s name to Mission House Hospice and Food from the Heart. Our family wishes to extend our gratitude to both organizations for their support during Joan’s final days.

Mission House Hospice https://www.missionhospice.org/donate/

Food From the Heart https://sbfoodfromtheheart.com/donate/.