Bedford Winery plans Halloween revelry

LOS ALAMOS — “W.I.N.O. Radio” — an original, old-time radio show full of variety including “The Adventures of Pinot Noir . . . Wine Detective” — will be presented Oct. 29 in the Bedford Winery Courtyard, 448 Bell St. in Los Alamos.

Hosted by Fred “Garrison” Sanders, the “Hallowino: Unmasked” event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a wine reception, followed by Harvest Dinner and the performance. The dinner will be prepared by Stephan Bedford and the Bedford Culinary Team and served with Bedford wines.

The event will include live music, comedy skits, puppetry, games and prizes for costumes, which are encouraged.

Tickets are $75. Seating is limited. Call 805-344-2107 for reservations.

For more information, visit www.bedfordwinery.com.

—Marilyn McMahon