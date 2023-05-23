‘Bee cups’ created to help bees at Ventura garden

COURTESY PHOTO

Ceramic bee cups, created by Ventura County students, are providing water to bees in the Ventura Botanical Gardens.

VENTURA — Michele Foster, Buenaventura Art Association instructor, has enlisted 180 art students to help save local bees.

For weeks, the students have been making ceramic “bee cups” to provide water for the threatened pollinators.

Participating students are from Mesa Union School in Somis, Pierpont Elementary School in Ventura, Girl Scout Troop 65004 and the Ventura-based Bell Arts Factory Youth Program. There were three adult volunteers who helped produce the bee cups out of glazed and fired clay.

The 350 hydration stations they created have been available for viewing since May 19, and continue to be seen until June 2. These can be seen at the South African Garden portion of Ventura Botanical Gardens above Ventura City Hall in Ventura.

After June 2, the students will reclaim their ceramic flowers, and they will be able to refill them for the bees.

General admission to the garden is $7, but visits are free for ages 18 and under and Botanical Garden members. It is also free to the public on Fridays.

For more about Buenaventura Art Association and its programs, visit buenaventuraartassociation.org.

— Annika Bahnsen