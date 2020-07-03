Bee Safe, wear a mask

First-grader helps protect people from COVID-19 and save the bees

Graysie Thomas, a first-grader at Mountain View Elementary School in Goleta, came up with the idea to put “Bee Safe” logos on masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and the plight of bees.

Seven-year-old Graysie Thomas loves unicorns, chocolate and bees.

She also loves keeping others safe.

After learning about the plight of honeybees in school and, of course, watching Seinfeld’s “Bee Movie,” Graysie thought about what she could do to save the bees.

Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and people were required to wear masks, the first-grader at Mountain View Elementary School in Goleta decided she wanted to fight both the pandemic and the extinction of bees.

“She connected these two existential threats to humanity,” said William Thomas, Graysie’s father. “So I said, ‘Here’s what you can do about that.’ ”

Together, Graysie and her father created “Bee Safe” masks, surgical-style masks with a logo saying “Bee Safe” and a small, wooden 3D bee next to it.

The masks are $10 apiece or $80 for a 10-pack with free shipping. In addition, customers can purchase just the “Bee Safe” labels for $5 to superglue to their own masks.

A dollar from each sale will be donated to one of several “save-the-bees” nonprofit organizations, such as The Honeybee Conservatory.

“It’s like advertising for the bees, but it’s also helping people keep safe themselves,” Graysie’s father said.

He added that he talks to his children, Graysie and his 14-year-old son, about current events often.

The 7-year-old learned about endangered bees in school, and once everyone had to start wearing masks, she wanted to keep people safe and save the bees at the same time.

He said the mask idea was fairly on brand for his daughter.

“I mean she always surprises me,” Mr. Thomas said. “She’s very observant. She’ll ask questions that amaze me sometimes. This was the type of connection that she tends to make with the way she thinks.”

Graysie said that while masks hurt her ears, she wants to protect people “like when you sneeze.”

When asked why she wants to save the bees, she said, “Well, I love peaches and I love apples and I love lots of fruits. I do like a lot of bugs, and (bees) are really cute up close.”

To support Graysie’s cause, help save the bees and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, order “Bee Safe” masks at www.beesafe2020.com.

