Beer from bed?

Buellton Brew Fest goes virtual for Cinco de Mayo

PATRICK MUNIZ PHOTOS

This year’s Buellton Brew Fest will be a live, virtual event taking place May 1. The theme is Cinco De Mayo.

This year, Buellton is making it possible to attend a beer festival from bed.

On May 1, the annual Buellton Brew Fest will be a three-hour virtual beer festival experience with guided tastings, live music, special segments and giveaways. The event begins at 12:30 p.m.

The virtual festival’s theme is Cinco de Mayo, and attendees will receive a 12-pack alcohol box delivered right to their front door. The box includes craft beers, ciders, micheladas, margaritas and more from 12 companies.

“We thought this year we’d take a theme of Cinco de Mayo so people can stay within their COVID bubbles with family and friends and post their own little Cinco de Mayo gathering,” Kathy Vreeland, the executive director of Discover Buellton, told the News-Press. “We feel bad that we’ve had to postpone and keep pushing it back, so we’re going to give this a go.”

Breweries participating include two of Buellton’s very own, Figueroa Mountain Brewing and Firestone Walker Brewing Co., each providing products with a Cinco de Mayo twist. Figueroa Mountain will feature its Mexican lager, Agua Santa, and Firestone Walker Brewing Co. will present its 805 Cerveza.

Local bands are a part of the Buellton Brew Fest.

Buellton’s Dorwood Distillery will also include some small batch tequila as well as a make-your-own margarita.

“There’s really some fun things coming in the box for all the ticket buyers,” Ms. Vreeland said. “It’s just going to be fun to keep it around that theme and support local businesses too, so if they’re hosting a little party they can work with Mexican restaurants for party platters or something.”

Other companies participating are Angel City Brewing, Belching Beaver, Calidad Beer, Cayman Jack Margarita, Cervecería del Pueblo, SLO Brew, Solvang Brewing, Tio Rodrigo Michelada, Hard Frescos and more.

On May 1, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., guests will get to hear from the participating companies as they walk them through each tasting and enjoy music from local bands and DJ Hecktik, a Brew Fest favorite.

Guests will receive a link to log in and watch the live event. For those unable to watch live, attendees can enjoy it at their own convenience anytime they’d like after May 1 via a recorded version.

The festival will feature products by Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

The 12-pack is enough to enjoy with one to two people, or attendees can order multiple tickets and have a watch party with roommates or family members.

“We’re just anxious to get back in front of our audience,” the executive director said. “We want to bring them something fun to do and let them know we’re thinking of them and we can’t wait to get back in person.”

Tickets are $70 for California residents and $80 for out-of-state residents (including shipping). The only states the festival is allowed to ship to are: California, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona and Washington.

In addition to samples from the participating vendors, each of the festival boxes will include a souvenir glass and gift items from the vendors and sponsors.

All of the festival’s proceeds will benefit the Buellton Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re just really trying to highlight our area and stay in front of our audience as we creep out of this pandemic,” Ms. Vreeland said. “We’re all looking forward to it and hope for a good turnout and everybody to just have a good, safe time.”

