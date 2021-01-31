Beer lovers gather virtually to support zoo

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual Zoo Brew will be a virtual celebration this year.

The annual fundraiser that brings beer lovers and zoo lovers together to support the Santa Barbara Zoo is going virtual this year.

Zoo Brew @ Home is set for 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Although the popular event has sold out, livestream-access-only tickets remain available for $25 (not including the beverages). A full list of event beverages from participating breweries, wineries and more will also be sent prior to the event for those guests interested in purchasing drinks on their own if they wish.

Hosted by Surf ‘n’ Suds co-founder Andres Nuño, Zoo Brew @ Home guests will sip a whole herd of beverages, watch zookeeper talks and meet some of the zoo’s most famous animal couples from the comfort of their home.

This year’s event is three hours long and will include a walk-through of 14 beverages from 13 craft beverage makers from California, including beer, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha and wine.

“We’re blown away by the amazing response to Zoo Brew @ Home, and really excited about putting together another entertaining Virtual Beer Festival,” Mr. Nuño said in a statement. “Guests will get to enjoy some great behind-the-scenes moments at the zoo, and discover some great alcoholic beverages, all while raising funds for the Santa Barbara Zoo during these challenging times.”

For more information, go to sbzoo.org or call the zoo at 805-962-5339.

— Gerry Fall