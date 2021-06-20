BEGG, James Robert

10/22/1963 to May 25 2021

James Robert Begg passed away at his home on May 25, 2021 from complications of kidney failure. A native of Santa Barbara he was known as “Jimmy.” He was born at St Francis Hospital on October 22, 1963. He had a brother Donny and sister Amber and they all grew up in Santa Barbara. Jimmy graduated from San Marcos High School and attended Santa Barbara City College before starting to work in the installation of tile and marble.

In 1989 Jimmy and Cherie Bennett were married and they had two sons: James Eric and Tanner Gary. In 2018 they were made great grandparents of Tanner’s son Cooper. Jimmy had many friends and those that knew him well would say “he had a big heart and you could always depend on him to help you out in any way he could if you needed it.” His big smile and infectious laugh will be missed.

He is survived by his mother Brenda Geneau, brother Donny (Teri), sister Amber Fruchey (Jonathan), son Tanner Begg, grandson Cooper, niece Emily Begg, aunt Carrileen Douglas and numerous cousins. A private family service will be held at Goleta Cemetery due to Covid. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Santa Barbara Artificial Kidney Center.