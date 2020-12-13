BEH, Kathleen Ann

August 28, 1939 — December 5, 2020

Kathy Beh left this world peacefully in her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Kathy Pottebaum was born in Halbur, Iowa into a large loving family of ten. She attended Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa and received a degree in Spanish. Kathy began a career as a Spanish teacher. Opting to further her education, she traveled to study Spanish in Mexico City. During her studies, the love of her life, Ben Beh, made the long and somewhat intimidating drive from Iowa to Mexico City. His objective was to convince her to be his wife and come home. They were married on August 1, 1964. After time in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Kathy and Ben moved their family to beautiful Goleta in 1972, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Ben preceded her in death in 2013.

During her life in Goleta, Kathy raised, and is survived by three daughters; Krista (Ward Peterson,) Sheri, and Jeni (Chris Janci). Kathy was a dedicated mother who committed herself to the advancement of her children. She was a frequent volunteer and leader to their school and extracurricular activities. Once the kids were more independent, Kathy began a second career as an accountant/bookkeeper for Robinson’s/May/Macy’s company.

In retirement, Kathy and Ben spent their time travelling the United States. Visiting multiple National Parks, Hawaii, Alaska, Midwest family reunions and international cruises kept their life fulfilled. Time spent at home was enjoyed with close Delco friends attending theater events, retiree gatherings and the weekly Friday Happy Hour at The Beachside Bar-Café. Kathy was also an active volunteer in her community, providing service to St. Mark’s parish, The Assistance League and The Coalition Against Gun Violence.

Long lasting, loving memories were built in the times Kathy spent with her grandchildren. There was nothing they enjoyed more than going to Grandma’s house for play and celebration. They were good times filled with joy and laughter. Kathy will be fondly remembered by Dylan (22), Trevor (17), Owen (7), Ryan (6) and Sierra (4). Kathy was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her legacy of selfless giving will live on in the lives of her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who provided compassionate assistance and companionship to Kathy in the last years of her life at home. Due to the current COVID pandemic, Kathy will be buried in a small gravesite ceremony. A full celebration of Kathy’s life is planned (tentatively) for Summer 2021. Donations may be made in Kathy’s name to The Friendship Center (https://www.friendshipcentersb.org/donate/) or The Parkinson’s Association of Santa Barbara (https://www.mypasb.org/about-parkinson-disease), both of which supported her physically, emotionally and brought her much joy.