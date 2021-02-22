Behavioral Wellness Commission seeks young voices

The Behavioral Wellness Commission of Santa Barbara County is seeking transitional-aged youth and emerging adults to fill five vacancies. Commissioners communicate with behavioral health authorities and report needs to lawmakers.

County residents over the age of 18 can apply. There is one vacancy in the first district, two in the fourth district and two in the fifth district. It also wants to establish a non-voting youth commissioner.

“Empowering our youth to become proactive advocates for their own and their peers’ wellbeing is vital to our county’s future health and prosperity,” Commission Chair Victoria King Kondos said.

“Youth voices and people of color are underrepresented in the conversation about mental health and substance use, we want that to change. Welcoming more diverse commissioners will add important perspectives that will enrich the knowledge base and bring our communities closer together,” she said.

The commission meets monthly, and the standard term is three years.

To see commission agendas and learn more, visit countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness/bwc-home.sbc.

To ask a question, contact Commissioner Jan Winter at wintercal@cox.net.

— Annelise Hanshaw