Behavioral Wellness director stepping down

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County’s Behavioral Wellness Director Dr. Alice Gleghorn has announced she will be leaving her position after 6.5 years of leadership.

Dr. Gleghorn has accepted the position of President and CEO of Phoenix Houses of California, Inc., a nonprofit substance abuse treatment program in Southern California. She will finish out her time with Behavioral Wellness in mid-June.

“Since December 2014, it has been my great honor to work with an inspiring group of county staff and behavioral health professionals, including our contracted community-based organizations, county leaders in criminal justice, health, social services, and housing, peers, families and other community stakeholders, particularly our partners committed to addressing the impact of homelessness and racial equity on wellness,” Dr. Gleghorn said in a statement. During Dr. Gleghorn’s time as director, the department opened the county’s first mental health rehabilitation center for long-term care, started the first crisis stabilization unit in the county, launched a community overdose prevention program and added 170 new beds throughout the department’s care centers.

“The County of Santa Barbara appreciates Dr. Gleghorn’s many years of service and wishes her well in her new endeavor,” Gregg Hart, 2nd District Supervisor, said in a statement. “Under her leadership, the department has made tremendous progress in client care, quality of staff and program growth.”

The county will begin a national search for a new Behavioral Wellness director soon.

— Madison Hirneisen