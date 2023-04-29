Being a real estate agent is the art of helping others

REAL ESTATE UPDATE

PATRICIA GRIFFIN

With the good fortune of having been born and raised in Santa Barbara, the idea to become a real estate agent in this wonderful community seemed very appealing.

2023 marks my 40th year in the real estate industry, which means I have worked in almost every type of market, across numerous cycles and with countless people: clients, fellow agents, lenders, vendors and more. It is what I love to do.

The real estate profession is so special in that it requires one to be helpful on so many levels and to so many people.

By helpful, I mean the big things and the little things.

At a high level that could include: making it easy for clients, saving them time, connecting the dots, etc. To me, the best agents are those who have the natural instinct and desire to get up every day, motivated to help individuals and families (often multiple generations of them), provide creative solutions, and above all else, make a positive difference in their lives.

In order to achieve a client’s optimal outcome, my first priority is building trust. Once trust has been established, being an adviser is extremely rewarding. It is imperative we (as agents) provide the context, facts and insights on current market conditions, whatever they may be.

Conditions are constantly evolving, especially today. We cannot control the market, but we must know the market. It is paramount to stay current on all things that affect local real estate, which means intimately knowing our inventory, what is available (on or off-market), what is selling and for how much, and what’s coming soon, so we can be relied upon and trusted to provide informed opinions on property values or impactful home improvements.

These are big decisions that we must always treat with thoughtfulness, sincerity and a fiduciary responsibility.

Furthermore, maintaining good relationships and respect within the real estate community at large benefits our clients whether they are buyers or sellers. Being able to provide recommendations for vetted vendors, whether they’re inspectors, lenders, roofers, painters, stagers or a myriad of other connections.

The trust that a client has for advice on improvements, preparations, timing and coordination is invaluable.

The community of Santa Barbara is very special and diverse. I am proud of the philanthropic participation so many of our residents take in being active in so many of the activities, nonprofits, schools and businesses that make us unique and exceptional.

For me, it has been rewarding to have been involved in the Santa Barbara Airport, the Sunrise Rotary Club, Childhelp USA, the Santa Barbara Zoo as well as volunteering or supporting many other organizations. It fills me with joy to give back to this oasis of a community that I’ve been a part of my entire life.

Being naturally helpful, building trust, providing excellent service to longstanding or new clients and loving what I do keeps me motivated each and every day, a trait I believe is paramount for any serious professional looking for a sustained career. The joy in helping my clients achieve their goals, whether that means finding their dream home, downsizing, or moving to be closer to family, is beyond satisfying.

