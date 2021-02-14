BELL, Jeanne Marie

Jeanne Marie Bell, our beautiful momma, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away on January 18, 2021. At her time of passing, Jeanne was surrounded by her family in her daughter’s home. Jeanne was born on January 19, 1935 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Effie Mokerski Kennedy and William Wellwood Kennedy.

Jeanne graduated from nursing school in North Dakota in 1956 and headed west to begin her nursing career. After a short time living in Texas, Jeanne arrived in California in 1959. Once in California she truly established her nursing career and found great joy and satisfaction caring for others, she was very passionate about nursing.

Jeanne is survived by her four children: Laurie (Doug) Folden, Dan (Heidi) Bell, Jenny (Brad) Berch and John (Carlye) Bell, her (former) spouse Harlan Bell, her eight grandchildren: Jessica (Steven) McGillicuddy, Justin (Lauren) Bell, Kyle Folden, Kaylee Folden, Daniel Folden, Ryan Bell-MacLaren, Julia Folden, and Nicholas Bell, two great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Jameson McGillicuddy, her sisters, Elizabeth Fossen and Kaye Mason, and many loved ones.

Jeanne was a member of Saint Raphael Catholic Church and volunteered for many organizations throughout Santa Barbara. She enjoyed participating in weekly bible studies, Sociable Seniors and women’s groups. Jeanne loved sharing walks around Lake Los Carneros with friends and family, cooking and baking, and working in her rose garden, which was always in bloom.

More than anything though, Jeanne loved spending quality time with her family and friends. Beyond being a wonderful nurse, she was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed dearly by so many. Jeanne had a close relationship with God and was grateful to her Heavenly Father for her many blessings.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Jeanne to the Jeanne M. Bell Compassionate Care in Nursing Scholarship Foundation, which is being established at Santa Barbara City College. SBCC Foundation, 721 Cliff Drive Santa Barbara, CA 93109 Attn: Gretchen Hewlett.

These donations will help to provide a nursing education to future nurses, allowing Jeanne’s memory to lovingly live on in the Santa Barbara area. A celebration of life will be planned when gatherings are permitted once again.