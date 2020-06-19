BELL, Meredith Cragun

Meredith Cragun Bell, 76, passed away peacefully in Ogden, UT on June 13, 2020. She was born in Ogden on November 12, 1943 to Kenneth D. and Eleanor Ritchie Cragun. She grew up in Pleasant View and was a graduate of Weber High School. She graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education. She taught at Sky View High School in Smithfield. She then went back to Utah State University, earned a Master’s degree in Counseling and became the first female counselor at Sky View High School.

She married Jeffery Wade Bell on Aug 13, 1965 in the Logan Temple. From this union they had one son. They later divorced.

Meredith spent 48 years living in California, the last 32 in Santa Barbara. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many leadership positions in the different Wards she lived in. While in Santa Barbara, she worked for the American Red Cross and the Braille Institute for the blind. She retired in April 2012.

In May 2018, she returned to North Ogden to live.

Meredith loved spending time with friends and family. Even during her most challenging times she demonstrated compassion and concern for those around her. Throughout her life she was proactively generous and kind. She loved Mexican food and celebrating holidays. Her love for life was contagious and attracted many friends and happy memories.

Meredith is survived by her son B. Jeffery (Kaori) Bell, 3 grandchildren Emma, Gus and James, her brother Dewey Cragun, sister Louanna (Paul) Stephens, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Verla Ritchie Summers.

A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20th at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. She will be buried next to her parents.

The family thanks Holly and the staff at Seasons Assisted Living, Jeff and the staff at Quail Meadows Assisted Living and Wendy, Sage, Amber and Jeanne from AFI Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.

