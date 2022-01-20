Bella White to perform Jan. 31 at SOhO

MORGAN MASON PHOTO

Nashville singer Bella White grew up on classic country music and old-time favorites.

Nashville singer and multi-instrumentalist Bella White will open for Molly Tuttle Jan. 31 at the SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St.

The Santa Barbara concert will start at 8 and is for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $30; to purchase, go to sohosb.com.

Ms. White, 20, is originally from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The musician, who later spent her youth in Boston, grew up on classic country and old-time music, thanks to her father, a native Virginian who played in bluegrass bands during her childhood.

“A truly original new voice in songwriting, Bella White creates an undeniable magic by mining the rare duality at the heart of her artistry,” according to a news release.

“On her debut album ‘Just Like Leaving,’ White balances her old-soul musicality with a lyrical perspective that’s entirely of-the-moment, embracing an intense self-awareness as she documents her coming-of-age in real-time,” according to the press release.

“I’m still quite young, but I was very young when I wrote this album,” said the Nashville-based artist. “All of these songs came from processing my feelings right as I was experiencing certain things for the first time in my life.

“I met everyone by jamming together, which felt perfect for this album — I really wanted it to sound like friends making music,” Ms. White said. The whole process felt very collective and collaborative, and everyone’s creative choices ended up shining through.”

The album “Just Like Leaving” takes its name from a song of the same name, on the album that Ms. White wrote after leaving her hometown of Boston at 18. “There was a point in my life when it felt like anytime I needed to do something to further my career, it involved leaving a situation or a place,” Ms. White said. “That song became my anthem for leaving—a way to express being scared and overwhelmed, but knowing that I needed to move on.”

For more about Ms. White, go to bellawhitemusic.com

email: kzehnder@newspress.com