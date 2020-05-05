BELLANTONI, Diamante

Diamante Bellantoni, of Santa Barbara, passed away on April 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 89 years old.

Diamante was born on September 9, 1930 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to Sadie and John Bellantoni. She was the youngest of five children. She attended school in Port Chester, New York, where she met her high school sweetheart Joe Corsaro. Diamante and Joe married in 1950. In 1957, they moved to Monroe, Connecticut, following the birth of their daughter Diane Robin. The family relocated to California in 1960.

Diamante was devoted to her community and gave countless hours to causes that were close to her heart. She was an active member of Mt. Carmel Church. She served as a Docent at the Casa del Herrero Foundation in Montecito and was the President of the Kiwanians Club – the women’s division of the Kiwanis club before they became a co-ed organization. Diamante was also a committed volunteer with Hospice of Santa Barbara. She loved the people and the natural beauty of Santa Barbara; she especially enjoyed long walks and talks on the beach.

Diamante also loved to travel. Some of her favorite destinations included China, England, Greece, and her father’s home country of Italy. While traveling, Diamante was always open to trying new experiences. She enjoyed kayaking for the first time at the age of 82, while visiting Nantucket.

Diamante loved the arts. She studied music and dance throughout her life, regularly traveling to New York City for lessons while she was in high school. On many a Saturday night in the 1970s, she and Joe could be found on the dance floor at the Biltmore. She also sang in a women’s chorus in Santa Barbara.

Diamante was loved by and will be missed by many. She is survived by Joe Corsaro, their daughter Diane Robin Corsaro Young (Kelly Young), and her beloved Chihuahua Chica. A private burial will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara. Services are being coordinated by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

A memorial service and mass at Mt. Carmel Church in Montecito will be held in late summer or fall.