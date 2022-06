A Celebration of Life service and reception for Belva Ann Sloan (poet Anne McClaughery), will be held Saturday, July 9th, 2pm, in Santa Barbara at Unity of Santa Barbara (227 E Arrellaga St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105 – across from Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden). Parking is available in the Unity lot on the corner of Santa Barbara and Valerio Streets; entrance on Valerio.