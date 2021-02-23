Benches commemorate loved ones

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A bench next to Kids World in Alameda Park, located at 1400 Santa Barbara St., is dedicated to Juanita Frances Keator.

Birds flock to the Andree Clark Bird Refuge at 34A Los Patos Way. This bench honors the applicant’s parents, Mark and Lena Shefflin.

A bench sits under the shade of a tree. It reads “In remembrance of Addy S. Olsen (1904-1989) who taught so many of us to revere the sunset.”

Multiple Santa Barbara parks give an opportunity to honor deceased friends and family through memorial bench donations. For a fee, community members can customize a plaque to adorn a bench.

The Parks and Recreation Community Foundation accepts donations for Santa Barbara city parks. Call 805-564-5433 to discuss making a donation.

A town over, Goleta’s commemorative park bench program requests $1,600 to pay for the bench, installation and plaque. If it costs less, applicants receive a refund or are invoiced if the bench costs more.

Contact Liz La Rovere at Goleta Public Works at llarovere@cityofgoleta.org or 805-968-6843 to learn more.

— Annelise Hanshaw