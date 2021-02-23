Benches commemorate loved ones

Multiple Santa Barbara parks give an opportunity to honor deceased friends and family through memorial bench donations. For a fee, community members can customize a plaque to adorn a bench.
The Parks and Recreation Community Foundation accepts donations for Santa Barbara city parks. Call 805-564-5433 to discuss making a donation.
A town over, Goleta’s commemorative park bench program requests $1,600 to pay for the bench, installation and plaque. If it costs less, applicants receive a refund or are invoiced if the bench costs more.
Contact Liz La Rovere at Goleta Public Works at llarovere@cityofgoleta.org or 805-968-6843 to learn more.
— Annelise Hanshaw