‘Bend it Like Beckham’ at West Wind Drive-In

COURTESY PHOTO

Keira Knightley, left, and Parminder Nagra star in “Bend It Like Beckham.” The 2002 comedy will screen Aug. 26 at the West Wind Drive-in as a new addition to UCSB Art & Lectures’ Summer Cinema series.

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures has added the coming-of-age soccer movie “Bend it Like Beckham” to its Summer Cinema series at West Wind Drive-in.

The free screening will take place at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the drive-in, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. The movie is among the sports movies in the series, which has the theme “Game On! Grit, Grace & Glory — Movies Under the Stars in Your Cars.”

“Bend It Like Beckham” (2002) stars Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra as two West London teenagers who want to play professional soccer just like their idol, David Beckham. Gurinder Chadha directed the comedy.

According to UCSB Arts & Lectures, seating is first come, first served, and gates will open at 7 p.m.

Food trucks and concessions, and pre-film entertainment will be available before the screening. Those who attend are asked to respect the safety of fellow attendees by wearing masks and maintaining a distance of six feet from others.

— Josh Grega