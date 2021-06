“Camp Out on the Bayou,” a benefit for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos in Goleta.

There will be a silent auction with gifts and getaways, as well as music by The Idomatiques. Lorraine Lim Catering will provide a campsite dinner.

For more information, contact Rebecca at 805-966-1316, ext. 105, or rweber@sbrm.org.

— Dave Mason